9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

