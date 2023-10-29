Advertise
BIG blast of cold air moving in today!!

Our first freeze is possible this week
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Are you ready for a taste of Winter?!? A strong cold front will push through Central Texas this morning, bringing some BIG changes. Morning temperatures will be in the low 70s for most of us, but temperatures will steadily fall all day, thanks to strong north winds behind the front. By 5p Sunday most of us will have temperatures in the 40s and 50s, with wind chills already dipping into the 30s!! Monday will be a windy and cold day, with highs only in the 40s and wind chills most of the day in the 30s. Highs will rebound back into the 50s on Halloween, but if you have kids trick-or-treating plan on it being in the 40s Halloween evening. Our coldest mornings of the week will be on Wednesday and Thursday morning, where we could have temperatures dip below freezing. Temperatures will rebound as we go throughout next week.

We will see scattered rain chances continue thanks to this front. The potential for any flooding rains are low, but any rain that falls around the Bosque River could aggravate the flooding that we are already seeing with that river.

