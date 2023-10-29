Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

LA Police Department says YouTube account suspended after posting footage of violent attack

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday its YouTube account was suspended by the company after the department posted video of a violent assault in an attempt to get the public’s help and that its appeal for reinstatement was denied.

The department’s announcement was posted on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison said Saturday he did not have details on when the department was notified of the suspension or when its appeal was denied. YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Saturday.

“The YouTube channel for LAPD HQ has been temporarily suspended after we posted a video of a brutal attack in Pacific Division asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. We have appealed the suspension and have been denied,” the department said.

The department sought the public’s help in an Oct. 26 news release describing a “brutal assault” in which two suspects punched a victim and struck the victim in the head with bolt cutters. Detectives wanted help identifying the two suspects.

The accompanying video on the news release was removed “for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service,” according to a note on the video.

The department said it will continue communicating critical information to the public on its website.

Video of the assault remains posted on X.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Latest News

Allison Dickson, who passed away on October 18th
Temple community celebrates the life of Allison Dickson
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, has died at 54, reports say
3 Sumatran tiger cubs have been born at a zoo in Nashville
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford