Meridian Volunteer Firefighters rescue woman from car submerged in water

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - On Friday October 27,2023 the Meridian Volunteer fire department rescued a woman out of her car after being swept away by the flood.

Authorities tell KWTX the incident happened on Highway 174 about two miles north of Meridian city limits.

First responders say the woman is expected to be ok.

Officials add the man in the footage helping the victim out of the car is Capitan Jack Carter.

Due to possible storms in the next 48 hours Meridian V.F.D. is urging residents to turn around, don’t drown when driving in the rain.

