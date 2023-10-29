Man injured in overnight shooting, Waco Police looking for suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is investigating a shooting at Club Blaam that left one man injured.

Authorities told KWTX, officers responded to the call around 2:48 am near the 600 Block of Ruby Ave, Sunday October 29, 2023.

Police say the injured man was one man was taken to a near by hospital.

“one male was shot and was taken to the the hospital by third party, condition unknown at this time.” said Waco Police spokesperson.

Officials no one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.

If you know anything call Waco Police (254) 750-7500.

There was another shooting in the area on August 26, 2023, one man was killed another injured.

