One person suffers serious injuries after three vehicle collision in Temple

By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department investigating a three-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 1:05 a.m. Oct. 29 at 296 I-H 35 Northbound.

Authorities say a car made a U-turn on I-H 35, heading south in the northbound lanes, ultimately causing a collision with two other vehicles.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital. One is in serious condition.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

