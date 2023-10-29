Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man last seen in Benbrook

BENBROOK, Texas (KWTX) - A Silver Alert has been issued out of Benbrook for 80-year-old man Darwin Atwood.

Atwood is described by the Benbrook Police Department as a 5′9″ tall White man, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Dallas Stars hat, gray shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Atwood was last seen on Oct. 28 at around 7:00 p.m. in the 10100 block of Stoneleigh Drive in a black 2015 Ford F150 with Texas license plate number GZY0115.

Law enforcement believe Atwood’s disappearance is a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benbrook Police Department at 817-249-1610.

