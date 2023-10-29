Advertise
Temple community celebrates the life of Allison Dickson

Allison Dickson, who passed away on October 18th
Allison Dickson, who passed away on October 18th(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple community took a moment to celebrate the life of a treasured individual who helped central Texans in multiple ways

Allison Dickson, a Temple High School graduate, a top graduate of Baylor law school and philanthropist, passed away on October 18th

Dickson was dedicated to her philanthropies and even sponsored numerous scholarships.

Long time friend Bill Digaetano, shares how her life was extraordinary and that “her legacy is just incredible, what she was able to do in 43 years is more than what most people would do in an 85 year lifetime.”

Dickson battled muscular dystrophy since she was an infant, but as long time friend Laura Palmer shares, that never stopped her from living her life to the fullest

“No matter what was going on in her life, in the hospital bed in ICU she was still dancing, having fun, making jokes.”

The community remembered Dickson as someone who always helped others, and Bill Digaetano shares, despite her long battle she never lost sight of what was important

“She was not focused on what she did not have, she was focused on helping those in the community that needed help.”

Family and friends wore the phrase ‘don’t need easy just possible’, to share Allison’s grace through the hard times and hope that others will learn from her legacy.

Palmer shares how “no matter what challenges we have, no matter what we face, no matter anything, just that our attitudes really makes a difference, and Allison obviously lived that out in just how she was and how she saw things.”

