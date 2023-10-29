Advertise
Temple wrong way driver causes 3 vehicle collision, no injures reported

Intersection at 296 is now cleared.
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department responded to a three vehicle collision around 1:05 a.m. on October 29,2023 after a car drove into two others going the opposite direction.

Temple P.D. tells KWTX, officers were dispatched to a traffic accident on 296 I-H 35 in the north bound lane.

Authorities say a car made a U-turn on I-H 35, heading south in the north bound lanes, ultimately causing a collision with two other vehicles.

So far there have been no injuries reported.

The crash caused 1-35 North bound to be closed for a couple of hours earlier this morning, but the intersection at 296 is now cleared.

Traffic is expected to return back to normal.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

