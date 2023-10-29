Valley Mills volunteer firefighters warn residents of flooded banks

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Valley Mills fire department is warning residents of flooding on the north of the Bosque River.

In a Facebook post the department is urging property owners to use caution when walking along the banks.

The post says quote ““If you own properties along the North Bosque River please use extreme caution if you are walking close to the banks. Seen water undermine the banks and sluff off when you walk on it sending you to the bottom!!”

