Benefit hosted by Waco 100 gives back to family of beloved radio host

The fundraiser had been in the works for a while, but organizers opted to continue as planned, after Jim passed away from liver cancer on Wednesday.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of people took to the K&W Bar and Grill on Sunday to attend a benefit event for the family of the beloved radio host Jim Cody.

The fundraiser had been in the works for a while, but organizers opted to continue as planned, after Jim passed away from liver cancer on Wednesday. Event organizers say they wanted to still put the benefit on because the medical bills aren’t going away for Jim’s family.

Jim, who was 59, was most known as one half of the Waco 100 radio duo known as Zack and Jim.

The benefit on Sunday featured a live auction and barbecue fundraiser. It’s all for a man whose daughters Jenifer Forck and Riley Cotyk describe as someone who knew just about everyone.

”My dad, he would just walk into the room, if you didn’t know him you would in the next few minutes,” Cotyk said. “He would just come up to you and talk to you like you were his best friend.”

That’s something that was evident at the event, hosted by Waco 100, with droves of friends and family members showing up to support. Some like Rodney Carrington flew in from Tulsa just to attend.

”I met Jim when I started performing at a little comedy club in Waco,” Carrington said. “Over the years I’ve worked at so many different venues in this part of Texas.”

Jim worked at the Waco 100 country radio station for more than 30 years. Zack Owen, who served as the second half of the Zack and Jim radio duo, said the loss was felt throughout the community.

”It was a very sad day, very sad when Jim passed,” Owen said. “It’s a loss not only for the radio, but also for his many friends and family members.”

Jim’s daughters said they’re so grateful for all of the community support shown at the benefit event as well as throughout their father’s life.

”We just want to say thank you for being here, for listening, for loving him back and supporting him and being his friends as well,” Forck said.

Anyone who missed the event on Sunday can still bid on items like barbecue grills and liquors through the online auction or donate directly to the family’s GoFundMe.

