Central Texas authorities investigating rollover crash near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Bell Fire & Rescue is investigating a single-car rollover accident.

Crews were dispatched around 3:57 a.m. Oct. 30 to the vicinity of Nolanville Hill after receiving reports of a traffic accident.

According to fire and rescue, the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and was sent home.

“We urge our community to please allocate extra time for travel during times of inclement weather such as rain, fog or snow,” said Central Bell Fire & Rescue.

