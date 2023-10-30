Advertise
Central Texas authorities investigating rollover crash near Nolanville

Single car rollover accident, no injuries reported
Single car rollover accident, no injuries reported(Central Bell Fire & Rescue Facebook)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Bell Fire & Rescue is investigating a single-car rollover accident.

Crews were dispatched around 3:57 a.m. Oct. 30 to the vicinity of Nolanville Hill after receiving reports of a traffic accident.

According to fire and rescue, the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and was sent home.

“We urge our community to please allocate extra time for travel during times of inclement weather such as rain, fog or snow,” said Central Bell Fire & Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

