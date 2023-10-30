City of Waco lifts mandatory water restriction

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco has lifted the mandatory water restriction due to the recent rains as Lake Waco has reached 100% capacity, according to the city.

The City of Waco staff will continue to monitor lake levels throughout the year and provide necessary updates as water levels change.

“Our sincere appreciation for the cooperation between city departments and our residential and business water customers as we worked through a regional drought over these last two years. Your cooperation was invaluable,” said City Manager Bradley Ford.

Proactive planning continues to be a focus of the water utilities staff, according to officials.

