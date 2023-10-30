Advertise
KWTX Meteorologist joins the ranks of the National Weather Association’s Seal of Approval

KWTX Morning and Noon Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore with the official Seal of Approval
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX Morning and Noon Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore is joining the ranks of fewer than 400 meteorologists nationwide as he’s earned the distinction of having the National Weather Association’s Seal of Approval.

The NWA grants the seal to those who meet or exceed high standards set by the organization.

Sean spent about six months working to complete the requirements, which included passing a very tough 100 multiple-choice test on meteorological principles and submitting recordings of his forecasting from broadcasts for a panel of fellow weathercasters to review and grade.

Sean also had to have a minimum amount of time working on the air as a meteorologist to apply.

While it required lots of extra work away from work, Sean said it’s another step in living out his childhood dream.

“Ever since I was a young boy growing up in New York, I always wanted to be a meteorologist from as young as two or three years old.  So I as I was growing up and that passion really continued to grow and grow within me, just being the meteorologist on Channel 10 has been great but I wanted that extra little seal,” Sean said.  “Just something to feel like I guess I’ve arrived.”

The New York native came to KWTX in 2015 following his graduation from The University of Florida.

While working at KWTX, Sean simultaneously obtained his master’s degree in Geoscience/Applied Meteorology at Mississippi State University where he graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

Viewers may notice Sean’s new distinction featured next to his name during Sean’s broadcasts on KWTX.

“There will be a little seal that has a lightning bolt, and it says NWA next to it,” Sean said.

Sean said while he’s proud of the feather in his cap from the nationally recognized seal, his goal as a weather forecaster is to never stop learning.

“Just continuing to learn is the big thing,” he said.  “Meteorology is an ever-evolving science.”

