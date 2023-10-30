Advertise
Morgan’s Point officials find car wedged under a pipe fence(Morgan's Point Fire and Rescue)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN’S POINT, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas responded to a crash where the vehicle ended up wedged under a pipe fence Saturday afternoon.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire - Rescue along with the Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department responded around 12:44 p.m. Oct. 28 to the corner of Buttercup Loop and Shetland Drive.

Upon arrival, a single-passenger car was observed off the pavement and wedged under a pipe fence.

According to officials. the passenger indicated some abdominal pain and was transported for further observation and treatment, while the driver sustained minor airbag burns and cuts and refused any further care. 

The vehicle was removed and the scene cleared.

“We encourage you all to keep in mind vehicles react differently on wet roads and to please slow down and give yourself more braking space and reaction time.  With the continued rain and wet surfaces it only takes a matter of seconds to lose control and exit the roadway.  Take a few extra minutes and arrive safe,” said Morgan’s Point officials.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

