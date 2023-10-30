Salvation Army in Temple opening warming center

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army in Bell County will be opening up its warming center Monday evening as a cold front has come through Central Texas.

The Warming Center will open at 7 p.m. at 419 West Avenue G in Temple.

Guests are welcome to stay until 7:30 a.m. as breakfast will be provided to them.

“The plan is to have the Warming Center open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The weather will be monitored to see if additional nights are needed,” said the Salvation Army.

Service dogs only are allowed in the center, but need to be able to be kenneled/crated inside the building.

