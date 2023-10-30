Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Salvation Army in Temple opening warming center

The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope warming shelter
The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope warming shelter(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army in Bell County will be opening up its warming center Monday evening as a cold front has come through Central Texas.

The Warming Center will open at 7 p.m. at 419 West Avenue G in Temple.

Guests are welcome to stay until 7:30 a.m. as breakfast will be provided to them.

“The plan is to have the Warming Center open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The weather will be monitored to see if additional nights are needed,” said the Salvation Army.

Service dogs only are allowed in the center, but need to be able to be kenneled/crated inside the building.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business...
Temple 3-year-old starts his own business selling paletas

Latest News

Reginald Stanley, 62,
Waco man kidnaps woman, assaults her with rifle
Baby Boy Marcus
Tiniest Texans celebrate all things spooky and fall
Baby girl Mila
Tiniest Texans celebrate spooky season
File Graphic
Semi-truck crashes into median on I-35 in Temple