Semi-truck crashes into median on I-35 in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A semi-truck crossed into the median of I-35 North, causing several lanes to be blocked, the Temple Police Department said Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the traffic incident at around 4:45 a.m. Oct. 30 that occurred in the northbound direction of I-35 blocking the inside lane from mile marker 297 to mile marker 299.

According to authorities, in the southbound direction, both the inside and middle lanes were affected, spanning from mile marker 300 to mile marker 297.

The crossing led to a “significant diesel spill” said authorities. TxDOT has been notified and is currently mitigating safety hazards.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

