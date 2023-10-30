Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Special visitor’: Moose stops by elementary school’s drop-off area

Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.
Police in Massachusetts said an elementary school got a special visitor Monday morning.(Christine Riggieri, Rutledge Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLEDGE, Mass. (Gray News) – A Massachusetts elementary school got a surprise visitor in a photo that was shared on social media Monday morning.

The Rutledge Police Department said the staff at Naquag Elementary School witnessed a moose walk up to the drop-off area of the school.

Authorities said the “special visitor” eventually left after curiously checking out the area.

According to the State of Massachusetts, anyone who comes across a moose should never try to approach it.

The pursuit of a moose can stress out the animal and also raises the risk of the moose being chased out into traffic or into groups of bystanders.

Wildlife experts said the best way to deal with a moose is to let it find its own way out of populated locations and back into nearby forested areas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
$1,000,000 Gold Rush ticket
Central Texan wins $1 million after purchasing $20 scratch off ticket
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Mareck Gomez just turned 3 on Saturday, and he might just be Central Texas’s youngest business...
Temple 3-year-old starts his own business selling paletas

Latest News

KWTX Morning and Noon Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore with the official Seal of Approval
KWTX Meteorologist joins the ranks of the National Weather Association’s Seal of Approval
KWTX@4: Be Awesome Now Van Davis shares about upcoming special community events. - 10.30.23
KWTX@4: Be Awesome Now Van Davis shares about upcoming special community events. - 10.30.23
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief targeting groups of borrowers
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Joran van der Sloot is being sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Natalee Holloway killing