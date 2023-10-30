Stretch of freezing nights

We are transitioning out of rainy weather as the cold continues to settle in. Rain is done tonight and out of the forecast for the rest of the week. The first freeze of the season is expected in our northwestern counties tonight. More Central Texans will likely experience their first freeze of the season tomorrow night as we dip into the upper 20s/low 30s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Make sure to protect the plants, pets, & pipes from the cold. I don’t think anyone has their sprinklers on with all the rainy days we’ve been getting, but just in case make sure those are off too. With the recent rains, wet ground, and steady north wind, there could be some frost tonight and again tomorrow night. Tuesday will be a better day with sunshine returning, but it stays cool. Tuesday is a little warmer but it will feel extra nice to have the sun out. A warming trend will take over this week, but first we still have to get through a bulk of this cold blast before it improves.

TOMORROW: Tuesday’s weather is going to be much improved from Monday with morning lows in the low-to-mid 30s warming into the mid-to-upper 50s with sunny skies returning. There’s still an extra chill with stronger north winds hanging around. Wind chills in the 20s for tomorrow morning will definitely want to make you bundle up. Winds stay strong throughout the day, so there’s an extra chill when the wind blows but overall tomorrow is sunny, nicer, but still cool.

TRICK OR TREATING FORECAST: Once the sun goes down tomorrow, it will be chilly. You’ll want costumes with layers, thermals underneath, and/or jackets on top. You won’t have to worry about the rain gear though! Temperatures at 7 PM will be near 50° with wind chills in the 30s and 40s. By 10 PM, temperatures will slide to the low-to-mid 40s with chills still in the 30s. Temperatures will slide into the low 30s by daybreak Wednesday with some upper 20s west of I-35.

REST OF THE WEEK: Freezing starts Wednesday and Thursday but the afternoons are improving! Highs in the mid 50s Wednesday turn into low 60s Thursday. Mornings in the 50s with sunshine and 70s for highs this weekend!

