Three-time felon sentenced to 40 years in child sexual abuse case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A three-time convicted felon who sexually assaulted a young girl over a four-year period was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday.

Dirk Carter Jr., 30, was set to stand trial Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court on continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge, a first-degree felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parole up to life in prison with no parole.

Instead, after waffling over a 35-year plea offer from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, Carter agreed to accept a 40-year sentence, which Judge Susan Kelly accepted.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an enhanced assault family violence charge, a second-degree felony, against Carter.

Carter pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and was sentenced to concurrent 40-year prison terms. The plea bargain will allow him the opportunity for parole after he is given credit for serving 20 years in prison.

The judge gave Carter credit for the 715 days he has been in jail waiting for his case to be resolved.

Carter pleaded guilty to sexually abusing his former girlfriend’s daughter from April 2013 to May 2017 beginning when she was 4. Court documents allege he abused the girl while the girl’s mother was at work and he was babysitting her.

Carter’s attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment after the guilty plea.

Carter has felony convictions for forgery of a financial instrument, assault of a family member by impeding breathing and retaliation and misdemeanor convictions for violation of a protective order, failure to identify and driving with an invalid license, according to court records.

