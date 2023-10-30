Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Danny Faircloth has been charged with injury to a child, a third-degree felony, after allegedly beating up his daughter’s boyfriend after he found the boy naked in his daughter’s room, states the Waco Police Department.

Police were called on Oct. 28 to a residence in the 4000 block of Maple Ave in response to a domestic disturbance in progress.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the boy reportedly entered the home at night and snuck into the daughter’s room through her window.

Faircloth “walked into his daughter’s room and found his daughter’s boyfriend naked standing in her room and started physically attacking him specifically striking him in the face repeatedly,” said the court document.

The man repeatedly beat the victim with a closed fist causing visible injuries to his face and causing him to bleed.

The victim “believes he was struck approximately 15 to 20 times in the face,” according to the affidavit.

The investigator confirmed the attack after seeing the victim’s eyes and cheeks swelling, as well as dried blood.

Faircloth was arrested and has since bonded out of the McLennan County Jail.

