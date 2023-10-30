Advertise
Waco man kidnaps woman, assaults her with rifle

Reginald Stanley, 62,
Reginald Stanley, 62,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Reginald Stanley, 62, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both first-degree felonies after Waco authorities say he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman whom he says he has been in a relationship with.

Waco Police Department officers were called to 526 Sherman in reference to an assault.

According to the affidavit, Stanley had held the victim against her will from Oct. 27-28 by “tying her wrists, pistol whipping her on the left side of forehead causing injury, assaulting her with as rifle on her body and trying to force her into a closet,” says the investigator.

Stanley was arrested and taken into the McLennan County Jail, where he is being held on a $40,000 cash bond.

