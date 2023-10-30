Advertise
Woman accused of hitting woman in the face, steals woman’s Versace glasses

Micah Amanda Bailey, 41,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Micah Amanda Bailey, 41, has been charged with injury to an elderly, a third-degree felony, and burglary, a first-degree felony, after police say she struck a lady in the head and took her glasses.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at 3:35 p.m. Oct. 29 to a residence in Lorena where the victim was assaulted by a woman.

According to the affidavit, the victim drove into her garage and got out of her vehicle when Bailey “got in her face and struck her with a closed fist as well as grabbed her by the arm and struck her again in the head”

The victim told police she was able to get back into the vehicle and lock her car, but her glasses worth $500 were taken out of her hands.

Authorities would later search for Bailey who was seen on a field near the location of the assault, however, she would run away from police.

Bailey was then found and placed under arrest and was in possession of the Versace glasses.

Bailey is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail. No bond has been set as of Oct. 30.

