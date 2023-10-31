2021 Harker Heights shooter pleads not guilty ‘by insanity’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Melvin Baugh Jr., age 23, has pleaded not guilty by insanity in connection to the 2021 Harker Heights shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th Judicial District Court, signed the order of commitment for evaluation and treatment on Oct. 30.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at around 1:25 p.m. July 23, 2021, but Baugh was already gone when they arrived.

A Bell County constable spotted Baugh’s vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, Baugh Jr. sped off leading to a pursuit that ultimately ending when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in Harker Heights. He was then arrested by authorities.

Baugh is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest and is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

