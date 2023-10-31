Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2021 Harker Heights shooter pleads not guilty ‘by insanity’

Melvin Baugh Jr.,
Melvin Baugh Jr.,(Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Melvin Baugh Jr., age 23, has pleaded not guilty by insanity in connection to the 2021 Harker Heights shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Judge Steve Duskie of the 426th Judicial District Court, signed the order of commitment for evaluation and treatment on Oct. 30.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded to a report of gunfire at around 1:25 p.m. July 23, 2021, but Baugh was already gone when they arrived.

A Bell County constable spotted Baugh’s vehicle and tried to pull it over. However, Baugh Jr. sped off leading to a pursuit that ultimately ending when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in Harker Heights. He was then arrested by authorities.

Baugh is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest and is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
ATM theft at Hewitt stripes
Hewitt police believe ‘highly-coordinated criminal crew’ out of DFW area is behind brazen ATM robbery

Latest News

John Carter Cullar, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a...
Affidavit: Waco man slammed girlfriend’s head against walls after ‘not getting any money from her
Justice Matt Johnson has published a coffee table book that details the construction of...
Judge publishes book about construction of majestic McLennan County Courthouse
City of Killeen opens warming center
KWTX First Alert Weather
KWTX First Alert Launch
Jatavian Smith, 22,
Ex-juvenile correctional facility employee placed on deferred probation in sexual assault of inmate