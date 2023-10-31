Affidavit: Brothers arrested after attacking one of their ex-wives, her roommate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two brothers have been arrested and charged after they went to the home of one of their ex-wives and attacked her and her roommate, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says Bobby Vigil was charged with aggravated assault and Lonnie Vigil was charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

On Oct. 27, two officers with the Waco Police Department were sent to the 1700 block of Ethel Avenue on reports of a domestic disturbance. The caller said her ex-husband came to her house and began fighting with her and her friend, an affidavit says.

When police arrived, they met with the caller, Debanny Sanchez, who told police that her husband, Bobby Vigil, does not live with her and came to her home. Sanchez continues, saying Bobby began arguing with her and her friend about logging into a Bluetooth speaker at the house, the affidavit states.

Sanchez says Bobby was angry and began punching her, the affidavit states. Sanchez blocked Bobby’s punches with her forearms, resulting in pain and bruises on her arms, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Bobby then began arguing with Sanchez’s roommate, Aliyah Rivera, and started attacking her. Sanchez says when she attempted to separate Bobby and Rivera, Bobby’s brother, Lonnie Vigil, began attacking Sanchez and punched the side of her face, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez says she left to a friend’s house in the 1900 block of Ethel Avenue and came back to her home with some of her friends. Sanchez continued, saying she saw the brothers leave in a gray Nissan sedan, according to the affidavit.

Rivera was moved to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital due to the injuries she suffered, and police met with her there. The affidavit says it was difficult for Rivera to speak and she could not write a statement due to the injuries she suffered.

Rivera told police that her and Sanchez were hanging out at their home when Bobby came in and began arguing with Sanchez. Rivera continued, saying Bobby started assaulting Sanchez on the couch, according to the affidavit.

Bobby then began arguing with Rivera and started assaulting her by grabbing her hair and throwing her to the ground, punching her in the head and face and kicking her, the affidavit states.

Rivera says she also remembers Lonnie hitting her and she blocked his punches with her arms, the affidavit says.

Once police were done at the hospital, they went to the suspect’s address in the 2000 block of Dutton Avenue.

The suspect’s father gave police permission to search the home and the affidavit says police found Lonnie hiding under the house and Bobby hiding in the backyard.

