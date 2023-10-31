Affidavit: Waco man slammed girlfriend’s head against walls after ‘not getting any money from her

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - John Carter Cullar, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Oct. 27.

The Waco Police Department responded to a 911 call at the 2600 block of Cedar Park Road where the victim stated she had been beaten by the suspect and was bleeding from the skull.

Upon arrival, the officer found the victim outside bleeding and the suspect at the end of the driveway “sitting on the ground yelling, holding his head and moving that appeared to be leaning back and forth in the seated position,” state police.

According to the affidavit, the officer told the victim to get in the back of his vehicle, as he didn’t know if the suspect had a weapon. The victim told the officer the injury on her face occurred around 2 or 3 a.m. that day.

“She also stated that the suspect discharged a 9mm handgun inside the home before the officer arrived,” said the affidavit.

The victim states she had begun to live with Cullar in July and on that day he for mad because he didn’t get any money from her. She also stated Cullar had slammed her face into the walls and other items in the home.

She was transported to the Hillcrest Emergency Room to be treated for her injuries.

Cullar was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail where he was released on a $30,000 cash bond.

