Brazos County jury awards $1.6 million to man injured in drunk driving crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County jury recently awarded $1.6 million to a man seriously injured in a drunk driving-related crash in College Station in January 2019.

The wreck happened near FM 2818 and George Bush Drive after the driver lost control of the car, left the roadway, and slammed into a tree.

Injured was Rance Walker Kenney, the lone passenger in the car, and the driver was Brian Patrick Lockwood.

Attorneys representing Kenney say prior to the crash, the two 19-year-olds attended an informal recruitment event for the Theta Sigma Chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and then ended the evening with a visit to Northgate where they both consumed alcohol served to them at Shiner Park.

Around 2 a.m. the two left the bar in Lockwood’s BMW and were headed home when the crash happened.

Attorneys say Lockwood was going an estimated 80 mph when the vehicle spun out of control and hit the tree, which resulted in Kenney suffering serious injuries including a traumatic brain injury.

Lockwood was arrested and later pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. He received 10 years probation and community service, 60 days in the county jail, was ordered to take DWI education courses, a $1,000 fine, and pay court costs.

Daniel Stark Law also filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of Kenney against Lockwood, the fraternity, and the bar.

“His parents for the longest time have wanted some sort of closure because they know that they’re never going to get their son back the same as he was before,” said Attorney Michael Bristow. “From the beginning, they said the important thing wasn’t the money, they wanted to make sure that their story was told and that they did everything in their power to prevent this from ever happening to another family.

In the case against Lockwood, the jury ultimately awarded Kenney $ 1,680,784 for his past and future physical pain, mental anguish, physical impairment, and loss of earning capacity, said Bristow.

The claims against the bar and fraternity chapter were settled from confidential amounts prior to trial.

A lawyer representing the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity shared a statement with KBTX saying the settlement was not an admission of liability in this case:

“In this case, liability was vehemently denied. Despite the allegations made in the petition, there was no evidence that anyone consumed alcohol at any formal rush event associated with, or hosted by the Chapter. Mr. Kenney and Mr. Lockwood were consuming alcohol at a local bar in the Northgate District just prior to the accident. There was no evidence the alcohol consumed at the bar by either person was paid for with Chapter funds. Moreover, consistent with state and federal law, Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity’s health and safety policies prohibit the provision of alcohol to underage individuals, as well as the presence of alcohol at recruitment events.”

KBTX’s attempts to reach a representative at Shiner Park for comment were unsuccessful.

The plaintiff’s attorneys are hoping that this case serves as a reminder of the consequences that come along with drinking while intoxicated.

“To future drunk drivers out there, just don’t do it. You’re going to screw up your life and you’re going to screw up somebody else’s life,” said attorney Zain Pleuthner.

Daniel Stark Law’s news release about this case is shared below.

