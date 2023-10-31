Advertise
City of Killeen opens warming center

Temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees for the first time this season
(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen announced they are opening a warming center to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The city has designated the Killeen Arts and Activities Center as a warming center for those in need. It will be open overnight from 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 until 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 and open again from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 until 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The Killeen Arts and Activities Center is located at 801 North 4th street. If no one is using the warming center by 11:30 p.m., the city says it will close.

The city reminds residents that the City of Killeen buildings are always open to the public during each facilities normal business hours.

Any residents wanting to donate water for the warming center can do so by dropping it off at any Killeen fire station an letting them know it is for the warming center.

