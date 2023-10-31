Ex-juvenile correctional facility employee placed on deferred probation in sexual assault of inmate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former employee of the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was placed on deferred probation Tuesday for improper sexual contact with an underage male inmate in 2019.

Jatavian Smith, 26, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of violating the civil rights of a person in custody in a plea agreement with Anndi Risinger of the State Special Prosecution Unit. She recommended at the time that Smith be placed on deferred probation for 10 years.

However, 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly, who ordered a pre-sentence report by probation officers after Smith’s initial guilty plea, rejected the plea agreement because it did not require Smith to register as a sex offender.

So Risinger filed superseding counts charging Smith with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, the original second-degree felony counts against Smith before his initial plea agreement.

Kelly accepted the new plea agreement Tuesday and sentenced Smith to deferred probation for 10 years on both felony counts and ordered him to spend 20 days in jail over the course of the probationary period and to perform 300 hours of community service.

Smith, who now works at a fast-food restaurant on Valley Mills Drive, also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Smith’s attorney, Brandon Luce, said Smith accepted responsibility for his actions and is ready to put the situation behind him.

Smith, a former youth development coach at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department facility in Mart, was arrested in October 2019 by the Office of Inspector General after a male inmate at the Mart facility reported Smith sexually assaulted him.

According to an arrest affidavit, Smith confessed to entering the boy’s cell and having the boy perform oral sex on him.

TJJD Executive Director Camille Cain said after Smith’s arrest that Smith immediately was suspended without pay and later fired after an initial investigation.

“I am outraged by this allegation, and my heart breaks for the youth, who received immediate medical and clinical care,” Cain said in a statement. “The safety of our youth is my highest priority, and I will not have that trust betrayed by rogue staff members.”

