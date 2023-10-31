First Freeze of the Season Expected Kicking off November

It sure was nice to see the sun shining across Central Texas today after a week straight of rain, but despite the sunshine, temperatures were still about 15 to 20-degrees colder than normal closing out the month of October. Another surge of cold and dry Arctic air has moved down from the north and that’s going to open the door to our 1st FREEZE of the season Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for ALL of Central Texas from 2 AM - 9 AM Wednesday. Before you go to bed tonight, turn off your outdoor sprinklers, let the faucets drip, and bring in or cover those outdoor plants. Oh, and don’t forget about those furry friends! They need a warm place to stay just like we do. If you’re heading out this evening to do any trick-or-treating make sure to bundle up! Temperatures start out in the low to mid 50s by the time trick-or-treaters start heading door to door, and by 8PM we should start to fall into the 40s - But facto in that breeze out of the north, wind-chill values will stay in the low 40s! Those winds will gradually die down overnight and with our skies forecast to remain clear, we have the perfect conditions for temperatures to cool off quickly. Waking up Wednesday morning, we’re expecting lows to be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Plan to give yourself extra time for the morning commute to defrost those vehicles!

We’re still expecting the colder than normal weather to hang around for the first day of November. After a cold and frosty start to the morning, afternoon temperatures will warm around the mid 50s! Winds will remain light throughout the day, but they’ll begin to shift out of the south. The slow and steady warming trend remains the major weather story for Central Texas the rest of the week. We’re still expecting temperatures to be around freezing waking up Thursday morning - So you’ll want to keep those P’s protected! Sunshine combines with breezy south winds Thursday afternoon and cranks our temperatures back into the low 60s - Still about 10 to 15-degrees cooler than normal. More normal early November weather returns by the end of the week. Morning lows will be above freezing, sitting around 40° Friday morning, with highs reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. Friday night football games will be chilly this week - So get the hot cocoa ready! The weekend features a continuation of the warming trend, in fact we’re actually back ABOVE normal by the weekend. Highs will be back into the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon and around 80° by Sunday. We may start to see a little more cloud cover move in this weekend but rain chances are non-existent for Central Texas. Forecast models are hinting at a weak cold front moving in by Monday/Tuesday of next week. The work week looks to start out in the low 80s Monday and drop down to around normal in the mid 70s by Tuesday behind that front. We could see a nice stretch of quiet, fall-like weather for next week! Really no need for umbrellas for the time being!

