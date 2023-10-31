Judge publishes book about construction of majestic McLennan County Courthouse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Just in time for your holiday shopping, Justice Matt Johnson has published a coffee table book that details the construction of McLennan County’s majestic, 121-year-old courthouse.

A self-described history buff, Johnson comes by his love and respect for the grand building over the decades he and his father have spent there.

Johnson, 60, is a justice on Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals, which is housed on the fourth floor of the courthouse and recently celebrated its 100th anniversary as an intermediate appellate court.

Before that, he served from 2007 to 2020 as judge of the 54th State District Court on the third floor of the courthouse. Before entering private practice from 2002 to 2006, Johnson served about a year as justice of the peace following a four-year stint as an assistant district attorney. His son, Matt and Ben, are attorneys in Dallas.

Johnson’s father, Derwood Johnson, spent 32 years at the courthouse, serving as judge of 74th State District Court from 1968 to 1993. He also served as a county court-at-law judge and a justice of the peace.

“I’ve always been interested in history,” Johnson said. “I was a history major in college for a period of time. Then I decided I probably needed to get a degree that was a little more practical... But I’ve always liked history and I’ve been coming down here to the courthouse since I was a young kid.

“I have always thought the courthouse was a beautiful structure and I wanted to know more about what happened to cause it to be built, what the story was, what motivated the county to decide to invest like they did at that point in time in such a fine, architecturally beautiful structure,” he said.

Johnson has conducted research on the courthouse for years, gathering sketches and drawings of the original courthouse designs, combing over old newspaper articles and information gleaned from the Texas Collection at Baylor University and the Alexender Architectural Archive at the University of Texas at Austin.

Eventually, Johnson compiled his research into a video documentary, but hopes his book can reach a wider audience.

“The video documentary is not something that is readily available, like picking up a book,” Johnson said. “So I just wanted to put the information I gathered together in one place and have it printed in a book format, just so it’s available for anyone who is curious about the construction of the courthouse.”

The book, “Plan Number Nine: The Construction of the 1902 McLennan County Courthouse,” gets its name from the 10 proposals for courthouse designs that county commissioners considered at the time under the guidance of consulting architect Wesley Clark Dodson.

Of the 10 designs submitted, Dodson told commissioners that only two were worth considering, Plan Number eight and Plan Number nine. Plan nine was designed by James Riely Gordon, a noted Dallas architect who drafted plans for a dozen or more Texas courthouses around the turn of the century and beyond.

According to Johnson’s book, Dodson’s report was extremely detailed and ultimately reported that Plan Number nine “has four elevations presented, showing unity of design in every part. The style of architecture is classic Corinthian, and the treatment of all of its parts, internally and externally, is delicate and scholarly.”

Johnson writes that Dodson was not as fond of Plan Number eight and described the structure as a novelty, not a classic. He referred to the front of the building as elaborately finished, but said the side walls were bare. Dodson finished his evaluation of the structure by saying, “It is lacking in repose and dignity and would in many respects be undesirable if corrected.”

Commissioners approved Gordon’s plans and put the issue of constructing what would become McLennan County’s fourth courthouse to the voters.

Johnson said he was surprised to learn that voters in the city of Waco approved the proposition to build the courthouse by 98 percent, with only 38 city of Waco voters out of almost 2,000 voting against building the new courthouse. However, county voters outside of Waco voted against the new structure, 54 percent to 46 percent, Johnson said.

By the time commissioners performed their “value engineering” on Gordon’s plans, meaning stripping away some bells and whistles, adjusting design features and cutting some square footage to lessen the cost, general contractor Tom Lovell staked off the foundation on Jan. 1, 1901. County officials moved into the building on schedule in October 1902.

The new courthouse was built for $210,000, and while it has undergone some major and minor renovations over the last century, it stands proudly as the stately centerpiece of McLennan County justice.

Johnson’s book is self-published and was printed by Newman Printing in Bryan. Johnson is not making any money on the book. In fact, he is losing a bit, but said he thinks it is important “to have it out there.”

“It will be a resource for folks in the future to be able to learn a little about the McLennan County Courthouse,” he said.

Johnson printed 100 copies and sold them at his cost to print them to Fabled Bookshop and Café, 215 S. Fourth St. in Waco. Copies will be available there soon, and Johnson said he plans to have a book-signing event there at a date yet to be determined.

