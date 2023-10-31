Advertise
Lampasas under boil notice as Kempner Water Supply works on repairing waterline leak

City issues boil water notice
City issues boil water notice
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Lampasas has issued an emergency stage 5 water restriction and a boil water notice after a waterline leak that the city was notified at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 by the Kempner Water Supply, who shut down the waterline due to pressure.

Overnight, crews from Kempner Water Supply Corporation excavated around the 30-inch water main in preparation for repairs later today, according to the city as of 7:00 a.m.

“The cause of the break is not confirmed; however, it is near an air relief valve. Needed materials for the repair are in route to KWSC and should arrive on site this morning,” the city posted on Facebook.

The Lampasas water system remains pressurized, with a few isolated exceptions, due to water remaining in storage at the Nix Tank and Georgetown Tank.

Residents are reminded to use water only to the extent needed for health and safety; and that a boil water notice remains in place.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

