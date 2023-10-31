Advertise
Murder defendant back in jail after violating bond conditions

Leah Cecelia Breuer, 36,(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A murder defendant who was released from jail last week on personal recognizance bond because she was not timely indicted is back in the McLennan County jail after violating her conditions of release.

Leah Cecelia Breuer, 37, was arrested Tuesday after Recovery Monitoring Solutions, a company that tracks GPS ankle monitor activity, reported to court officials that Breuer never reported to her mother’s house in Weatherford, Okla., as she was court-ordered to do.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Breuer last Thursday on a murder charge in the April 24 stabbing death of 44-year-old David Ralph Peeler, her estranged boyfriend. Peeler’s brother-in-law discovered his body on a deflated air mattress at the Village Square Apartments, 3500 Meyers Lane. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso, police reported.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court approved a personal recognizance bond for Breuer last week, the same day she was indicted, after ruling Breuer was entitled to relief because the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office did not seek an indictment against her within the legally prescribed 90 days after her arrest.

Thursday was the 93rd day since Breuer’s arrest in Oklahoma.

After Kelly was alerted to the violation Tuesday, she revoked Breuer’s bond and placed her under $500,000 bond.

Breuer was ordered last week upon her release to live with her mother in Oklahoma and to remain at her residence between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. daily.

A woman who identified herself only as Kathy told KWTX Tuesday that the woman named in the bond conditions is not Breuer’s mother. She said she was Breuer’s foster mother when she was a child and said she and those who live there are concerned about potential retaliation by members of Peeler’s family.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said last week that Breuer was entitled to the PR bond by law because of the delay in her indictment.

“Unfortunately, because the defendant in this case was arrested and jailed in another state for approximately 75 days before she arrived in McLennan County, our office was unable to present the case to a grand jury until after 90 days had elapsed,” Tetens said. “We did, however, request the court place conditions on her bond, including an active GPS monitor and that she have no contact with the victim’s family.”

Lacy-Lakeview police wrote in arrest documents that “there were smears of blood on the bedroom walls and a large amount of blood in the bathroom area” when they arrived at the apartment.

The brother-in-law told investigators Peeler had an on-and-off relationship with Breuer and previously assaulted Peeler in October 2022 by punching him and stabbing him in the face with a car key, according to an arrest affidavit.

A neighbor at the apartment complex told police she heard a disturbance coming from the apartment a couple of nights before Peeler was found dead.

“The neighbor advised she looked out the door and saw a woman yelling into the apartment at what sounded like two male voices arguing inside the apartment,” police wrote in the affidavit.

