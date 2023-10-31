Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

National park closes 8 miles of road after visitors try to hold bear cub

A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed by officials after multiple reports of visitors feeding and attempting to hold a young bear in recent weeks. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina have closed a portion of Blue Ridge Parkway after visitors recently had interactions with bears in the area.

According to the National Park Service, the team decided to shut down the section after it received multiple reports of people feeding and trying to hold a young bear at the Lane Pinnacle Overlook.

The scenic route from milepost 367 near the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area to milepost 375 at Ox Creek Road will be closed until further notice.

“We are closing this section of the road temporarily for the safety of both the bear and park visitors,” said Blue Ridge Parkway’s Superintendent Tracy Swartout. “We want to give the bear a chance to lose interest in the area before the situation escalates and visitors or the bear are harmed.”

The park service added that visitors can still access the Craggy Gardens recreational area from North Carolina. However, the visitor center at milepost 364 will close until the road reopens.

Park officials stated that visitors and residents in the area should keep food out of sight and follow their bear safety tips.

“When people intentionally attract bears with trash and food, it can lead to very dangerous situations,” Swartout said.

Anyone who sees a bear in the area is asked to call 828-298-2491.

The National Park Service calls the Blue Ridge Parkway an “experience unlike any other” that offers a relaxing drive through vistas, rugged mountains and pastoral landscapes.

The parkway runs a reported 469 miles through Virginia and North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
ATM theft at Hewitt stripes
Hewitt police believe ‘highly-coordinated criminal crew’ out of DFW area is behind brazen ATM robbery

Latest News

KWTX@4: Myth busing mammogram myths with Baylor Scott & White. 10.31.23
KWTX@4: Myth busing mammogram myths with Baylor Scott & White. 10.31.23
FILE - Donald Trump addresses the Republican Leadership Conference, May 30, 2014, in New...
As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Texas governor expands third special session agenda, rules about haunted...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Texas governor expands third special session agenda, rules about haunted real estate, and more. - 10.31.23
Lonnie Vigil (left), Bobby Vigil (right)
Affidavit: Brothers arrested after attacking one of their ex-wives, her roommate