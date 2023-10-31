Teal pumpkins signify allergy friendly treats for kids

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - Five-year-old Graham is allergic to really common foods, like milk, nuts and eggs, so while this Halloween he will be on the hunt for some treats, mom Sarah Fry, will be on the lookout for teal-colored pumpkins.

The pumpkins, along with teal signs and banners, and pumpkin leaf bags reading “non-food treats here,” are part of the Food Allergy Research and Education’s Teal Pumpkin project.

The project is a way to be inclusive to families with food allergies, by making it safer for kids to trick-or-treat.

“They do so by encouraging families to give out non-food treats, so we’re talking things like stickers, or glowsticks, those spider rings you see, so really anything other than food,” said Sarah Fry.

Allergists say more kids these days are living with food allergies.

“It’s a huge public health problem, when you’re talking about almost 10% will have this.,” said Dr. Allen Lieberman, Allergist, Austin Family Allergy & Asthma.

Fry realized something was very wrong when, at around 7 months old, Graham licked a small amount of peanut butter.

“These food allergies can be very, very serious and very severe, where some of these children, if they eat the wrong food, they have anaphylaxis, and it can be really, really life-threatening,” said Leiberman.

The end of Halloween, it turns out, isn’t the end of the scare for parents, like Fry.

“This is a high-risk time for accidental ingestion to food allergens, especially between Halloween and New Year’s,” said allergist Dr. John Villacis of the Allergist, Austin Diagnostic Clinic.

If you’re a parent of a child with food allergies, doctors say labels are your best friend.

“We read labels nonstop in this household!,” said Fry.

They also say to wait until you get back home to go through all the fun loot your kiddos snagged to better be able to see and read those food labels properly and to always carry an epi-pen.

These things will go a long way in turning a possibly frightening Halloween…into a fun, memorable and inclusive one.

