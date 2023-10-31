Trial begins for man indicted in gang-related Arp shooting of motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Waco man indicted in the shooting death of a motorcyclist in Arp began his trial proceedings Tuesday.

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, was arrested on May 6 of 2020 for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards. Edwards had been found shot to death at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Arp on May 2, and a following investigation led to the arrest of Tibbits and two others. On Tuesday, Tibbits’ trial began in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court.

The state began their opening arguments by saying Tibbits is a part of the Cossacks gang, which they distinguished as the “real” Cossacks. According to the state, Edwards was shot because he was wearing a vest representing the “fake” Cossacks. The state said that Tibbits and at least one of his codefendants were shooting at Edwards from the truck, though they said determining which man fired the killing shot does not matter, as each shooter had the intent to kill. The state also brought up the guns believed to have been used in the shooting which were found in a bucket of cement in the Sabine River.

The defense argued that Tibbits does not meet the Texas definition of a street gang member. They said that while Tibbits was riding with two gang members, he himself was not a member of the Cossacks. According to the defense, Tibbits’ presence in the truck is not enough evidence to convict him. In response to the guns found in the river, they said that they were owned by one of the other truck occupants, not Tibbits. They also argued that there was no chain of evidence connecting the guns to the shooters.

The state then brought the communications operations manager for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a witness. The witness played audio recordings of the shooting dispatch from the day of the incident. The call requested law enforcement response in regards to a gun shot wound.

The defense argued that the recording said that Edwards had already been dead for a while, and that EMS has taken the original call.

The state then called a witness who had been in the area during the shooting. She said she had heard gunshots and went to the scene, where she found Edwards with two gunshot wounds. She said there were casings on the ground near the man, and she turned him onto his back. According to the witness, Edwards was still breathing when she arrived, and she attempted to remove his helmet.

The defense then questioned the witness, who said she heard motorcycles about five minutes after the two shots were fired. She said she arrived at the scene about ten minutes later, where there were already 15-20 people surrounding Edwards. She and a bystander called 911 separately, and she said she told them to hurry due to the gunshot wounds to Edwards’ upper chest and abdomen.

The state then called another witness who was on the scene. The woman said she lives about 50 yards from where Edwards was shot; she said she heard a motorcycle followed by “popping sounds” which she at first assumed were something wrong with the vehicle. She said when she arrived at the scene, she and her husband assumed Edwards had hit a sign on the side of the road. Later, she noticed a bullet hole in her fence, she said.

The defense then questioned the witness, who said she believed she heard five gunshots. She said law enforcement was back on the scene the next morning appearing to be investigating the area.

