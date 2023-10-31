Advertise
Waco man brings spirit of Halloween to life with yard display

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man is sharing his love for Halloween with the community by crafting a spooky, animated display that covers four yards.

“I’ve always enjoyed haunted houses, and I just got to a point where I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to start doing this for the kids,’” Gary Combs said.

Combs has been decorating for the holiday for more than a decade, and, each year, he starts working on the different features as early as four months in advance.

“The ideas start usually June or July, and that’s when I’ll start building whatever new prop I’m going to build for the year,” he said. “Then I’m not allowed to set up until Oct. 1. Wife’s rules.”

His collection of displays feature a spinning merry-go-round with zombies on it and skeletons cooking, riding a seesaw, vomiting green liquid and stirring a pot of bones.

Visitors can also see a clown swinging on its own, a skeleton slowly rocking back-and-forth and a zombie popping out of a coffin.

“I just build new props every year,” he said. “I just enjoy seeing the kids enjoy it and scaring people.”

He said he does not usually have a theme every year, but he tries to make them as creative and scary as possible for those who stop by.

“We get ones that don’t get scared a bit and then others that are terrified and won’t come up the sidewalk,” Combs said. “Same thing with the parents though.”

To experience the full effect of the ghosts, goblins and skeletons, Combs and his wife, Rhonda Combs, invite the community to stop by their home on the corner of N. 21st St. and Mitchell Ave from 6 p.m. until they run out of candy. They also have alternative options for candy for children with blue or purple Halloween buckets.

