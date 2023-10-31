Widespread frost likely next two nights

It’s cold out there, y’all! The coldest air from our weekend cold front is starting to settle in and we’re staring down what’ll be the first few freezing mornings of the winter season overnight tonight and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning! Believe it or not, this cold snap is not going to set any temperature records, but it’ll still be a bit cold! Morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s are a bit warmer than anticipated thanks to clouds lingering a bit longer than expected overnight. The clouds will eventually depart after sunrise this morning and we’re expecting mostly sunny skies to warm temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s late in the afternoon. North winds stay stiff through the afternoon, gusting near 20 MPH at times, so it’ll feel like the 20s through about 9 AM when you factor in the wind chill and feel like the 30s and 40s through about midday. Winds slowly subside tonight, but wind chills will still be a factor for trick-or-treating! Temperatures stay in the low 50s through 8 PM and then will slowly slide into the 40s by 8 PM. Wind chills will be in the 40s for much of the trick-or-treating period, but winds should subside overnight and skies will stay clear allowing for widespread near-or-sub-freezing temperatures by daybreak Wednesday. The farther north and west you live, the better your chances are for seeing freezing temperatures, but most everyone should. Thanks to recent rains, we’ll all likely see frost by daybreak. Elevated surfaces and cars are the most likely to get frosty, but expect frost on most uncovered surfaces. Be sure to protect sensitive vegetation, bring the pets inside, bring the people inside too, and cover any exposed pipes or keep faucets on a low drip.

Although we’ll start the day Wednesday with frost, ample sunshine should cause it to burn away quickly with late-day highs reaching the mid-50s. It could be a touch cooler tomorrow compared to today as a small push of slightly cooler air is expected to arrive. Temperatures will again drop near freezing by daybreak Thursday and widespread frost is expected again, but we’ll start the warming trend once the sun comes up Thursday. Thursday’s afternoon highs in the low 60s will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday. We’re expecting upper 70s and low 80s this weekend and early next week with morning lows warming up above average into the 50s and low 60s. There could be another cold front set to swing through at some point next week, likely around Monday or Tuesday, but cooler air may not push back in until late next week.

