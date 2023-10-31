Advertise
Woman charged with criminally negligent homicide following the death of 79-year-old in Lorena Sept. 6 crash

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest has been made in the Sept. 6 fatal crash where Charlotte Keller, 79, died in a collision at the intersection of Pilgrim and Old Lorena Road, according to the Lorena Police Department.

Kathleen Annette Mete, 42, turned herself in Oct. 30 and has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Keller.

Authorities were called at 6:56 p.m. Sept. 6 at the intersection of Pilgrim and Old Lorena Road where the accident involved a gray Ford Focus, silver Toyota Tundra, green Jeep Wrangler and maroon Toyota Highlander.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, multiple witnesses including the driver of the Jeep told police they saw Mete in the Tundra “did not stop at the stop sign on Pilgrim Lane and pulled out into traffic and caused the multi-vehicle crash.”

In the autopsy done by forensics, Keller died due to ”blunt force injuries from motor vehicle crash,” according to the court document.

“A crash data analysis was performed by a Department of Public Safety Trooper, who is a certified accident reconstructionist, using data obtained from the Airbag Control Modules of the Focus and Tundra. The extracted data indicated that, prior to the crash, the Focus was traveling at a constant speed of 45-MPH. The Tundra was traveling just over 30-MPH during the five seconds leading up to the crash,” said the affidavit.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with all persons involved in this tragic loss of life. The case will now be sent over to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office for review. Special thanks to the Department of Public Safety-Highway Patrol for their assistance in this investigation,” the police department wrote in a social media post.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

