Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

80-foot Norway spruce gets the nod as Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, will be cut down next week

FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New...
FILE: People photograph the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York.(Julia Nikhinson | AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-foot-tall (24-meter) Norway spruce from the Binghamton area has been selected as this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and will be cut down and trucked to New York City next week, Rockefeller Center officials announced Wednesday.

The tree will be cut on Nov. 9 in Vestal, New York, and will arrive at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan on Nov. 11, the officials said.

After it’s wrapped in more than 50,000 lights and crowned with a star, the tree will be lighted during a live television broadcast on Nov. 29. It will be on display until Jan. 13, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center tree is one of New York City’s most popular holiday attractions, drawing throngs of admirers every year.

Vestal is about 190 miles (306 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
Tn'nyja Dickerson, 17
Affidavit: Waco victim held at gunpoint by suspect during aggravated robbery done by group
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1,...
The Supreme Court seems likely to rule against a trademark in the ‘Trump too small’ case
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals, allowed to flee Gaza as war rages on
This Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 image shows part of the HealthCare.gov website. The time to shop...
Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace opens for enrollment