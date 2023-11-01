Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Affidavit: Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child while on a work trip in Waco

(McLennan County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching the child while he was on a work trip in Waco, according to an affidavit.

Juan Pablo Martinez-Montalvo has been charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Detective Mark Popp of the Waco Police Department received the case in a transfer from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Detective Popp saw in the report that the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) got a referral on April 13, 2023, alleging that Martinez-Montalvo sexually abused the victim when they were 7 years old, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says a forensic interview of the victim was done in Oklahoma and the victim claimed that Martinez-Montalvo touched them while in the same bed of a hotel in Waco.

The incident happened in April 2016, according to the affidavit.

An OKDHS investigator spoke with Martinez-Montalvo who initially denied the allegations, but Martinez-Montalvo later sent text messages that indicated he may have touched the victim while he was sleeping, the affidavit says.

Martinez-Montalvo told OKDHS investigators that the victim was not lying and that he was arrested for prostitution in 2017, the affidavit states.

After reading the report, detective Popp spoke with the mother of the victim, and she confirmed they stayed in a hotel around the time the victim described, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says the mother confirmed Martinez-Montalvo was in Waco for work.

Detective Popp then spoke with Martinez-Montalvo who confirmed he told OKDHS investigators he may have touched the victim in his sleep, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Martinez-Montalvo also confirmed to detective Popp that he was at the hotel in Waco during the timeframe the victim described and acknowledged being in bed with the victim.

Martinez-Montalvo told detective Popp he does not believe the victim’s mother would tell them to lie about this, and did not deny the victim was lying, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Martinez-Montalvo said multiple times “I feel bad.”

Martinez-Montalvo is being held in McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Lisandro Carrillo-Velasquez
Guatemalan sentenced to 20 years in prison in kidnapping, solicitation
Killeen police seize multiple firearms, marijuana in traffic stop
Temple police locate grenade, Fort Cavazos personnel called to remove it
Chip and Joanna Gaines' recent project, Hotel 1928, set to open to the public this week
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ recent project, Hotel 1928, set to open to the public this week