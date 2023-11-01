Affidavit: Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child while on a work trip in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching the child while he was on a work trip in Waco, according to an affidavit.

Juan Pablo Martinez-Montalvo has been charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Detective Mark Popp of the Waco Police Department received the case in a transfer from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Detective Popp saw in the report that the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) got a referral on April 13, 2023, alleging that Martinez-Montalvo sexually abused the victim when they were 7 years old, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says a forensic interview of the victim was done in Oklahoma and the victim claimed that Martinez-Montalvo touched them while in the same bed of a hotel in Waco.

The incident happened in April 2016, according to the affidavit.

An OKDHS investigator spoke with Martinez-Montalvo who initially denied the allegations, but Martinez-Montalvo later sent text messages that indicated he may have touched the victim while he was sleeping, the affidavit says.

Martinez-Montalvo told OKDHS investigators that the victim was not lying and that he was arrested for prostitution in 2017, the affidavit states.

After reading the report, detective Popp spoke with the mother of the victim, and she confirmed they stayed in a hotel around the time the victim described, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says the mother confirmed Martinez-Montalvo was in Waco for work.

Detective Popp then spoke with Martinez-Montalvo who confirmed he told OKDHS investigators he may have touched the victim in his sleep, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Martinez-Montalvo also confirmed to detective Popp that he was at the hotel in Waco during the timeframe the victim described and acknowledged being in bed with the victim.

Martinez-Montalvo told detective Popp he does not believe the victim’s mother would tell them to lie about this, and did not deny the victim was lying, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Martinez-Montalvo said multiple times “I feel bad.”

Martinez-Montalvo is being held in McLennan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

