Affidavit: Waco victim held at gunpoint by suspect during aggravated robbery done by group

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ta’nyja Tashay Dickerson, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, after pointing a handgun during a robbery of a truck.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victims were asked for a ride from a group of people who they did not know to a house party in Waco after claiming their car did not work.

The two victims attempted to begin the people’s car but agreed to give the seven people a ride where one of the women was dropped off while the others were driven to the Barron’s Branch apartments.

“Once at Barron’s Branch, all parties got out of the truck and one of the males attempted to steal the victim’s truck by jumping into the drive sear when the driver exited his vehicle to confront another man in a light gray hoodie who got out of the truck and was trying to take a shotgun that was concealed under the seat,” said the affidavit.

The victim was able to get the man out of the truck and turn off the truck. He was then taken at gunpoint.

The driver “was deprived of his jewelry, wallet, and cell phone while the gunman demanded his keys.” Dickerson was then the one looking through the truck for the keys while pointing a gun at the victim.

The victim’s friend heard the commotion and attempted to help, but was also held at gunpoint while his items were taken.

According to police, the driver was “able to conceal the keys from the suspect’s detection.”

The two were later released by walking separate ways in separate times.

