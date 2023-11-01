Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Affidavit: Waco victim held at gunpoint by suspect during aggravated robbery done by group

Tn'nyja Dickerson, 17
Tn'nyja Dickerson, 17(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ta’nyja Tashay Dickerson, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, after pointing a handgun during a robbery of a truck.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victims were asked for a ride from a group of people who they did not know to a house party in Waco after claiming their car did not work.

The two victims attempted to begin the people’s car but agreed to give the seven people a ride where one of the women was dropped off while the others were driven to the Barron’s Branch apartments.

“Once at Barron’s Branch, all parties got out of the truck and one of the males attempted to steal the victim’s truck by jumping into the drive sear when the driver exited his vehicle to confront another man in a light gray hoodie who got out of the truck and was trying to take a shotgun that was concealed under the seat,” said the affidavit.

The victim was able to get the man out of the truck and turn off the truck. He was then taken at gunpoint.

The driver “was deprived of his jewelry, wallet, and cell phone while the gunman demanded his keys.” Dickerson was then the one looking through the truck for the keys while pointing a gun at the victim.

The victim’s friend heard the commotion and attempted to help, but was also held at gunpoint while his items were taken.

According to police, the driver was “able to conceal the keys from the suspect’s detection.”

The two were later released by walking separate ways in separate times.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room

Latest News

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered one of the involved parties had...
Road rage incident leads to arrest, authorities find several firearms
The collision caused substantial damage to the patrol vehicle, and the Trooper was transported...
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Texas DPS trooper patrol vehicle slams into 18-wheeler during pursuit chase
Waco hit-and-run suspect turns themselves as investigation continues