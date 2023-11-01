Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly shooting at a delivery driver Monday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

According to police, they responded to the area of Finfeather Road and Cottage Grove Cr. at 3:27 p.m. after they learned someone had shot at another person. When they arrived police found the victim in his vehicle, however, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Police said the victim was a delivery driver for a private carrier who claimed he was parked in the 1100 block of Cottage Grove and looking up an address on his phone when he was approached by Sims and another man who demanded to know why he was in the area.

According to police, the victim attempted to drive away, however, Sims and the other man got in a truck to chase him down.

Sims allegedly pulled in front of the victim which caused them to stop, then exited the vehicle with the other man and approached the victim with a gun. The victim exited his vehicle and was again asked by Sims and the other man what he was doing in the area. The victim told them he was delivering mail.

Sims and the other man went back to their vehicles but as the victim drove past Sims, he reportedly fired the gun at the victim’s vehicle which struck the rear passenger side tire. Sims then got back in his vehicle and followed the victim down to an intersection before making a U-turn to head back to his residence.

Police found Sims at his home along with the gun that was used in the shooting.

Sims initially lied to the police, but after the gun was collected admitted that he was responsible for the shooting.

Sims was released on Tuesday on bonds totaling $12,000.

