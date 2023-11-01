Cat mom honors deceased pets with jewelry made of whiskers and fur

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) - Like people with pets all over the country, Katie Teixeira said she is a huge fan of felines – “Their personalities, their, their demeanor, their unconditional love.”

She’s a cat mom to four fur babies that roam her home in Cumberland, and while she loves them unconditionally, losing her 11-year-old cat Milo in 2021 was a hard hit to her heart.

“I wanted a piece of jewelry to wear with her ashes or her fur, which I have both,” Teixeira said.

For years, when her cat’s whiskers would naturally fall out, she would keep them.

“Surprisingly, a lot of people do keep their whiskers,” Teixeira said.

And after months of mourning Milo, she decided to take things into her own hands, creating a ring of remembrance using Milo’s whiskers.

“I like to make things with my hands, very artistic,” she said.

Things didn’t stop at her own personal piece.

For a few months now, she’s been creating pet keepsake pieces, calling her business Fallen Whiskers.

“I can use ashes fur whiskers, anything really anybody, any pet owner would want to remember their pet’s life,” Teixeira said.

She started promoting her business online, and in no time, customers began sending in sentiments for Katie to work with.

“Some people send me pictures. Um, I’ve gotten a lot of handwritten letters talking about the animals,” she said.

Teixeira said she loves learning about the bonds built. After all, pets are like family. But for cats with nowhere to call home, she lends a helping hand in that department, too.

“That’s the heartbeat of this place is the amazing people that come in, day in, day out,” said Donna Lilla with Paws Watch Community Cat Center, where Teixeira has been volunteering for about a year, now twice a week.

“I clean out their cages, make sure they have food and water, scoop a lot of litter boxes and then just spend time with the cats,” Teixeira said.

She said the center that operates on a lot of love could sometimes use a boost when it comes to donations and other items.

“That point I was like, ‘Well, maybe I could use this to help raise money for the rescue,’” Teixeira said.

That’s how everything ties into one another. Every month, instead of keeping her hard-earned money for herself, for every piece of jewelry she sells, she purchases products for cats.

“What Katie does is, is an inspiration. You know, it touches people’s heart,” Lilla said.

Teixeira said she is hoping her efforts will leave a lasting impression.

“It’s very heartwarming and rewarding to be able to do this for people,” Teixeira said.

If they’re in the market, there’s a few cool cats eager to find a forever home. But in the meantime, they’re in great care.

“She selfless, compassionate. I mean, it just, it speaks volumes. It also tells me this means so much to her, you know, that she wants to give back to this,” Lilla said.

