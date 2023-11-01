Chip and Joanna Gaines’ recent project, Hotel 1928, set to open to the public this week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Magnolia founders’ Chip and Joanna Gaines’ recent project, Hotel 1928, is set to open to the public Friday, welcoming visitors to experience a blast from the past of historic downtown Waco.

“Our spaces are going to be open to all locals,” General Manager for Hotel 1928, Sandra Hadley, said. “There’s a lot of public spaces where people can come here and enjoy work and just appreciate the space, hopefully as much as we do.”

The hotel features 33 luxury hotel rooms for guests to stay, but there are three dining options as well.

The Brasserie at Hotel 1928 fills about half of the first floor, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Visitors who dine there may get a view of the Alico or Washington Ave. The restaurant is filled with green booths, gold and neutral colors.

Also on the first floor is The Cafe at Hotel 1928, featuring coffee and baked goods. There are many spots to work, read or get together with friends.

Visitors can also spend time in the basement where there are stairways that lead to a library, filled with Texas novelist Larry McMurty’s books from Chip’s bookstore he purchased in Archer, TX.

“It’s a highly-curated collection of books, and I think it’s super special that people get to come and look at this piece of history as well and enjoy,” Hadley said.

Upstairs, guests will find a rooftop restaurant that overlooks downtown Waco. It will be open at night and possibly brunch soon, according to Hadley. The hotel’s website says it features seasonal dishes.

Reservations are filled for the restaurants for every weekend in November.

Events are already scheduled in December in the hotel’s ballroom.

“The ballroom actually existed in the building, and the floors are original to the building,” she said. “Obviously, and, then, a few repairs here and there, but pretty amazing space.”

The ballroom space is one of the many parts of Hotel 1928 that is continuing to embellish the building after nearly a century.

“We have people from the community that were like, ‘I used to come here during junior high school to dances in the ballroom,’” Hadley said. “It’s kind of nice to hear those historic moments, and we hope that there’s others that will come in here and just be able to enjoy that as well.”

The property, built in 1928, was formerly known as the Karem Shrine Temple. The freemason-affiliated group, Karem Shriners, built the property. People would dance, dine, gather and even shop there.

The Gaines purchased the property about five years ago and worked with AJ Capital Partners, a real estate agency based out of Nashville, to transform the historic property into Hotel 1928. It was crucial to incorporate as much of the original building as possible, including the ceiling of the entrance of the hotel, windows, bricks and more. There are also photographs of downtown Waco scattered throughout the building.

“I think that some things that happen in cities is you lose kind of the old architecture and things get scrapped and then redone because that’s the easiest thing to do,” she said. “I think the care and attention that’s been put into this building to kind of salvage some of the things that were historic to Waco are super important.”

Hotel 1928 is open to the public Friday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.