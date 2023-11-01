Killeen homeless population in need of shelter after Moss Rose Community Center closes down

Advertise
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -On Thursday October 26th, the Killeen Housing authority held a community meeting to address multiple issues within the organization.

One result of the meeting was the authority announcing that they will be closing the Moss Rose community center, since they did not have the proper insurance to staff and support the center.

The building served as a shelter for the homeless community over the past two decades

Long time volunteer for the center, Darnett Ebert, shares how the building served many purposes for those who need it.

“As far as helping for the community, a warming place, a place to have good fellowship, a place to laugh a place to cry, this place is available for the many needs of the community.”

The closing of the center has opened a need for shelter during the cold weather, and the city of Killeen has stepped up to provide resources in the Killeen arts and activities center.

Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia has been with the center since 2004, and while she wishes the center could stay open to help, she applauds the city for stepping up.

“”Its admirable it has never happened before, so I’m glad. I’m glad something is a motivating factor for the city to jump in and make those resources available.”

Carillo-Tapia is the League of United Latin American Citizens District Director for Texas District 17, and shares that she prays for an opportunity for she and her volunteers to help again.

“The rest of the volunteers that want to be here for the community, we look forward to having that opportunity. Whatever resources that we need, we pray that we can get them and continue to help our community.”

The City of Killeen is opening the Killeen Arts and Activities Center as a warming center for those in need overnight from 8p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 to 8a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, and again from 8p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to 8a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The center is located at 801 North 4th Street in Killeen and the street entrance doors are located at 116 East Sprott Street.

If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30p.m., the warming center will close.

