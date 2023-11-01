Advertise
Coryell County man accused of shooting a gun at someone inside their home

Gary Beaty
Gary Beaty(Coryell County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OGLESBY, Texas (KWTX) - A Coryell County man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun at someone while inside a home, an affidavit says.

Gary Beaty is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit says on Oct. 28, 2023, a deputy with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 100 block of Boone Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When the deputy arrived, he spoke with Billy Donaldson who said Beaty shot a pistol at him twice while inside the home, according to the affidavit.

Donaldson continued, saying after the second round was shot, he took the gun away from Beaty which led Beaty to sit in a chair in the living room, the affidavit says.

The deputy then made contact with Beaty and the deputy put him in handcuffs, searched him and put him in the patrol vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says further inspection of the home led to the deputy finding two bullet holes and two shell casings inside the home. Additionally, the deputy found and secured the pistol.

The deputy arrested Beaty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Beaty is being held in the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on a $120,000 bond.

