Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

First freeze of the season holding off until Thursday morning for many

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Overnight low temperatures, especially in the wintertime, can be notoriously finicky since anything more than ideal conditions for overnight cooling will make a big difference by daybreak. This past night, north winds were expected to go calm, but those winds have been between 5 and 10 MPH. It doesn’t sound like much, but that extra boost in the wind will prevent widespread frost from forming and will push the first freeze of the year potentially to tomorrow morning! The overnight north winds have latched onto some colder air from the north and is pulling the cooler air in. Tuesday’s high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s will only be in the mid-50s today thanks to the slightly cooler air mass moving in. We’re still expecting abundant sunshine, but the chill will linger deep into the morning.

Today’s north wind will shift to come more from the south overnight into Thursday, but winds will mostly be calm as high pressure settles (briefly) directly overhead. The clear skies and calm winds overnight should allow for the maximum amount of cooling. By daybreak Thursday, most locations will start out with temperatures between 30° and 35°, so some of us will not yet see the first freeze of the year, but some dominos should fall Thursday morning. Frost is more likely Thursday thanks to calm winds (as opposed to the 5 to 10 MPH wind), but should only last for a few hours until mid-morning. Thursday kicks off the warming trend as we’ll warm our temperatures into the mid-60s in the afternoon. We’ll close the work week Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s while afternoon highs climb into the low 70s.

Our next cold front isn’t set to arrive until the middle of next week, but the next cold front will NOT bring us a significant cold blast! Instead, next Wednesday’s front will help to drop temperatures from being well warmer than normal this weekend to closer to normal by the end of next week. A tongue of warm air is going to surge into the Plains from the desert southwest this weekend and early next week boosting highs into the mid-70s Saturday and eventually the low 80s Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and maybe Wednesday. The timing of next week’s cold front is still a bit unclear, but it likely won’t come through with much rain whenever it does blast through. Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
ATM theft at Hewitt stripes
Hewitt police believe ‘highly-coordinated criminal crew’ out of DFW area is behind brazen ATM robbery

Latest News

KWTX First Alert Weather
KWTX Launches “First Alert Weather”
fastcast halloween clark roofing
First Freeze of the Season Expected Kicking off November
fastcast horses horse field grass fall summer dry drought fence tree
Widespread frost likely next two nights
fastcast clark reeds reed lake sunset sunrise fall shadow grass sun water
Stretch of freezing nights