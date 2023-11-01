First freeze of the season holding off until Thursday morning for many

Overnight low temperatures, especially in the wintertime, can be notoriously finicky since anything more than ideal conditions for overnight cooling will make a big difference by daybreak. This past night, north winds were expected to go calm, but those winds have been between 5 and 10 MPH. It doesn’t sound like much, but that extra boost in the wind will prevent widespread frost from forming and will push the first freeze of the year potentially to tomorrow morning! The overnight north winds have latched onto some colder air from the north and is pulling the cooler air in. Tuesday’s high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s will only be in the mid-50s today thanks to the slightly cooler air mass moving in. We’re still expecting abundant sunshine, but the chill will linger deep into the morning.

Today’s north wind will shift to come more from the south overnight into Thursday, but winds will mostly be calm as high pressure settles (briefly) directly overhead. The clear skies and calm winds overnight should allow for the maximum amount of cooling. By daybreak Thursday, most locations will start out with temperatures between 30° and 35°, so some of us will not yet see the first freeze of the year, but some dominos should fall Thursday morning. Frost is more likely Thursday thanks to calm winds (as opposed to the 5 to 10 MPH wind), but should only last for a few hours until mid-morning. Thursday kicks off the warming trend as we’ll warm our temperatures into the mid-60s in the afternoon. We’ll close the work week Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s while afternoon highs climb into the low 70s.

Our next cold front isn’t set to arrive until the middle of next week, but the next cold front will NOT bring us a significant cold blast! Instead, next Wednesday’s front will help to drop temperatures from being well warmer than normal this weekend to closer to normal by the end of next week. A tongue of warm air is going to surge into the Plains from the desert southwest this weekend and early next week boosting highs into the mid-70s Saturday and eventually the low 80s Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and maybe Wednesday. The timing of next week’s cold front is still a bit unclear, but it likely won’t come through with much rain whenever it does blast through. Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

