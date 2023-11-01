Freezing start Thursday, but sunny & nice afternoon

Elevated winds kept us from hitting freezing to start Wednesday morning. Winds die down tonight and a clear sky means that we could see our first freeze of the season to start Thursday. Frost is more likely Thursday thanks to calm winds (as opposed to the 5 to 10 MPH wind), but should only last for a few hours until mid-morning. Thursday kicks off the warming trend as we’ll warm our temperatures into the mid-60s in the afternoon. We’ll close the work week Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s while afternoon highs climb into the low 70s.

The weekend looks fantastic and warmer. In a few short days we will have highs back in the upper 70s/low 80s. Our next cold front isn’t set to arrive until the middle of next week, but the next cold front will NOT bring us a significant cold blast! Instead, next Wednesday’s front will help to drop temperatures from being well warmer than normal this weekend to closer to normal by the end of next week. The timing of next week’s cold front is still a bit unclear, but it likely won’t come through with much rain whenever it does come on in. Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

