Advertise
Be Remarkable
Breast Cancer Awareness
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Freezing start Thursday, but sunny & nice afternoon

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elevated winds kept us from hitting freezing to start Wednesday morning. Winds die down tonight and a clear sky means that we could see our first freeze of the season to start Thursday. Frost is more likely Thursday thanks to calm winds (as opposed to the 5 to 10 MPH wind), but should only last for a few hours until mid-morning. Thursday kicks off the warming trend as we’ll warm our temperatures into the mid-60s in the afternoon. We’ll close the work week Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s while afternoon highs climb into the low 70s.

The weekend looks fantastic and warmer. In a few short days we will have highs back in the upper 70s/low 80s. Our next cold front isn’t set to arrive until the middle of next week, but the next cold front will NOT bring us a significant cold blast! Instead, next Wednesday’s front will help to drop temperatures from being well warmer than normal this weekend to closer to normal by the end of next week. The timing of next week’s cold front is still a bit unclear, but it likely won’t come through with much rain whenever it does come on in. Don’t forget that this is a time change weekend! Set the clocks BACKWARD one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
A Washington state elementary school put up privacy fencing to try and block students from...
Homeowners won’t remove ‘lewd’ Halloween skeletons near school
Danny Faircloth
Waco man arrested after beating up daughter’s boyfriend who he found naked in daughter’s room
An Arctic cold front is set to blast through Central Texas Sunday and will bring us the coldest...
An Arctic cold front drops temperatures over 30° below average Monday with sub-freezing temperatures possible mid-week
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

KWTX First Alert Weather
KWTX Launches “First Alert Weather”
FastCast
First freeze of the season holding off until Thursday morning for many
fastcast halloween clark roofing
First Freeze of the Season Expected Kicking off November
fastcast horses horse field grass fall summer dry drought fence tree
Widespread frost likely next two nights