Guatemalan sentenced to 20 years in prison in kidnapping, solicitation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Guatemalan who dragged a girl into his apartment last year and attempted to sexually assault her before offering her money for sexual favors was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

A 19th State District Court jury convicted Lisandro Carrillo-Velasquez on aggravated kidnapping and solicitation of prostitution of a minor charge in a Nov. 6, 2022, incident in which he held a 15-year-old girl against her will before she escaped through the triple-locked door of his West Waco apartment.

Jurors rejected Carrillo-Velasquez’s request for probation and recommended that Judge Thomas West sentence him to 20 years in prison on the kidnapping charge and 10 years in prison on the solicitation charge.

Carrillo-Velasquez, who also is being held on an immigration detainer, will serve the sentences concurrently and must be given credit for serving at least 10 years in prison before he can seek parole.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Duron, who prosecuted the case with Liz Buice, said Carrillo-Velasquez’s actions were “terrifying and dangerous.”

“Our brave victim reported and faced what happened in the dark so the jury could find him guilty and punish him accordingly. The community is safer because of this outcome,” Duron said.

Carrillo-Velasquez’s attorney, Jack Hurley, declined comment after the three-day trial.

The teen, who is from Honduras, testified Tuesday that she was walking to her family’s apartment on Ruby Avenue and cut through an apartment complex on Staton Drive when Carrillo-Velasquez grabbed her arm and started pulling her toward his apartment.

She tried to pull away, but testified that Carrillo-Velasquez, whom she did not know, squeezed her arm and forcefully pushed her into his apartment. She said he forced her to sit on the bed while reaching for something black by his side. She said she didn’t know what it was, but feared it might be a weapon of some kind.

She started crying and pleaded with him to let her go. He refused, but assured her that everything was going to be OK, she said.

She screamed and Carrillo-Velasquez told her to stop. She tried to leave, but she couldn’t unlock the door before he stopped her. She said he kissed her, groped her leg and fondled her before she stared crying again. He told her if she had “relations” with him, he would let her go, she said.

She refused and Carrillo-Velasquez, a construction worker with a pronounced limp because of a leg injury, offered to pay her $500 to have sex with him. She said she was able to get the locks unlocked on the door and escaped after he walked away for a moment.

In closing statements Wednesday, Hurley said Carrillo-Velasquez doesn’t need to be locked up for the rest of his life and asked the panel of 11 men and one woman to consider recommending that he be placed on probation and monitored on the sex offender caseload. ”Despite his denials, despite his disagreement with your verdicts, his breakdown on the stand today could be described as the beginning of his remorse,” Hurley said.

Duron and Buice told jurors it would be ridiculous to consider probation in the case, adding that prison terms would be the only way to protect children in our community from Carrillo-Velasquez.

Buice said despite the fact that the crime involved no sexual penetration, the incident claimed the young girl’s innocence and had a harrowing effect on her family.

“He made her first sexual experience being propositioned as a $500 hooker,” Buice said. “He gets to be punished for trying to turn her into a prostitute. She was a child.”

